Showrunner/director Barry Jenkins, cinematographer James Laxton, editor Joi McMillon and star Thuso Mbedu discuss the Amazon limited series with THR's Scott Feinberg. “My hope was to recontextualize the way we view my ancestors,” says Barry Jenkins, the showrunner and director of Amazon’s 10-part limited series The Underground Railroad, adapted from Colson Whitehead’s bestselling 2016 novel of the same name. “We use this word ‘enslaved,’ which refers to what was done to them, not to who they were or what they did. And the journey of [protagonist] Cora is this wonderful example of [illustrating] who she was and what she did.”