Is G-Dragon Getting His Own Nike Shoe?

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter delivering his two “Para-noise” Air Force 1 styles in the last two years, K-Pop icon G-Dragon may be taking his relationship with Nike to a whole new level. According to Py_rates on Instagram, set to release this holiday season is the Nike Kwondo 1, a new silhouette designed under G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone fashion label. Given its far-out release date, an early look at the purported shoe has yet to appear but the according to the account, the shoe will debut in a tonal white makeup although it wasn’t revealed if additional colorways are also expected. Early details indicate that the collab will come with a $180 price tag.

