As per tradition around these parts, I’ve taken the questions that have come in over the past week, relayed them to our writers, and copied and pasted their words of wisdom right here on the ol’ Internet machine in a brand new edition of the Mailbag. Today, we’re looking at realistic offseason targets, trades vs. free agency, first round exits, and a whole lot more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.