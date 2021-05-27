Take a dip in these swimsuits just in time for Memorial Day
As temperatures creep steadily upwards (or hit 90 degrees all at once, as seems to be the case in Louisiana), some of us might be feeling a well-deserved jump in the pool, which means that we’re likely in need of a swimsuit pick-me-up. Luckily, Baton Rouge boutiques have us covered, with plenty of swimsuit options suited to every shape and size making a splash in this summer. Read on for some of our swimsuit picks, and tap the Instagram links for more information.www.inregister.com