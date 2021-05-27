Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Take a dip in these swimsuits just in time for Memorial Day

By ELEANOR FETZER
inregister.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs temperatures creep steadily upwards (or hit 90 degrees all at once, as seems to be the case in Louisiana), some of us might be feeling a well-deserved jump in the pool, which means that we’re likely in need of a swimsuit pick-me-up. Luckily, Baton Rouge boutiques have us covered, with plenty of swimsuit options suited to every shape and size making a splash in this summer. Read on for some of our swimsuit picks, and tap the Instagram links for more information.

www.inregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimsuits#On This Day#Memorial Day#Vacation#Chatta Box Boutique#Instagram A#Lukka Boutique#Tiktok#Dip#Swimsuit Options#Swimsuit Hacks#Instagram Inregister#Cat Eyed Sunglasses#Style#Love#Time#Diving#Temperatures#Baton Rouge Boutiques#Creep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Nature hikes, drive-in movies and more this week in Baton Rouge

Embark on a relaxing and educational night hike at BREC’s Hooper Road Park this Friday, May 21. The program includes a variety of games and activities, as well as lessons on local ecology and nocturnal wildlife throughout the hike. The event is open to adults and children 6 and older,...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Smiley: True love triumphs over brother

The "meet the parents" moment is always a tense time in any romantic relationship, especially if there's a weird brother involved. Rose Mary Williams, of Baton Rouge, tells this story:. "Many years ago, Richard, my college boyfriend (now my husband of 49 years) visited Alexandria to meet my parents and...
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Disney movie set to start filming in Baton Rouge soon

BATON ROUGE - A feature film produced by Walt Disney Studios will begin filming shortly in the capital area. The film, titled "Crater", will debut on Disney+ and has an estimated budget of about $40 million. A statement from Celtic Studios, where the movie is slated to film, said the project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents, with production plans calling for 325 crew members and 400 extras.
Baton Rouge, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Production to begin on Disney film in Baton Rouge

Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+, according to Louisiana Economic Development. LED said Monday that the space feature film, titled “Crater,” will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents, LED said. Production plans call for 325 crew members and 400 extras.
Baton Rouge, LAhoumatimes.com

Disney+ feature film to start filming in Baton Rouge

Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+. The futuristic teen adventure, titled Crater, will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents; production plans call for 325 crew members and 400 extras.