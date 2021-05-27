Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Internships set up Chippewa Valley Technical College grads for success

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Behling was impressed, but not surprised, at the quality of people he had join the law office he leads earlier this year. Behling, president of Eau Claire-based law firm Weld Riley, S.C., one of the largest and most prestigious law firms in the region, welcomed as interns Chippewa Valley Technical College students Nadia Sigler, a 2019 Ellsworth High School graduate, and Jessah Schnack of Eau Claire, a non-traditional student originally from Minnesota.

www.republicaneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#College Graduates#Graduate College#Graduate Students#College Students#Graduate School#Ellsworth High School#Business Management#Uw#Paralegal Internship#Cvtc Students#Wisconsin Board#Success#Virtual School#Employment#Spring#Online Learning#Real World Experience#Aspirations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Waupaca, WIcityofwaupaca.org

Fox Valley Technical College’s Proposed 2021-22 Budget

Fox Valley Technical College’s Public Budget Hearing on June 15 will be held as a conference call. Please see the call-in number on the attached flyer. The comprehensive 2021-22 Proposed Budget document is available online at https://www.fvtc.edu/budget.
Lake Charles, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

SOWELA Technical Community College hosts spring commencement

SOWELA Technical Community College will host two commencement ceremonies on Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. in the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum. The events are the first in-person graduation ceremonies since COVID-19 began and hurricanes Laura and Delta. Approximately 227 students are eligible to graduate and receive degrees for Spring 2021.
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Western Technical College recognized for sustainability

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Western Technical College has received more recognition for its sustainability achievements, this time from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. Western has received the STARS Silver rating from the AASHE. STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, measures and encourages...
Georgia Statethecolumbusceo.com

Technical College System of Georgia Announces 2021 Student of the Year

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced the state’s top technical college student for 2021. Elizabeth Rodriguez, a Registered Nursing student from West Georgia Technical College was chosen as this year’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner. “Through her hard work, leadership, and passion for helping others,...
Escanaba, MIpioneertribune.com

Bay College announces winter 2021 grads

ESCANABA – Bay de Noc Community College recently announced the names of the students who have completed all of the requirements for an associate degree or certificate during the winter 2021 Semester. Local students include: Associate in Applied Science degree Computer information systems: software/network support, Cameron Dusseault, Manistique, Early childhood education: Kelsey Dehanke, Gulliver. Occupational studies: Joseph LeBlanc, Manistique. Certificate […]
Kenosha County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Gateway Technical College Grads Overcame Pandemic, Other Obstacles to Reach Their Goals in 2021, Keynotes Say

Be flexible. Be nimble. Never forget the historic times you’ve gone through to earn your degree. These were the words of advice keynote speaker Jennifer Freiheit gave to the Gateway Technical College School of Health’s graduating class Saturday morning at their commencement, held outside on the college’s Kenosha Campus. The May 22 commencement was the first of four ceremonies, each with its own keynote speaker, held by the college during the weekend to honor its graduating post-secondary students.
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Columnist: Technical colleges aim to build a better future

On April 22, Inver Hills Community College and Dakota County Technical College held their annual gala Celebrating Success. The virtual event raised more than $63,000, and was wonderful. It highlighted the great work happening at our colleges and raised money for scholarships. While we celebrate student success via the gala,...
Cleveland, WIFox11online.com

In-person courses guaranteed at Lakeshore Technical College

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WLUK) -- Students who register for in-person summer and fall courses at Lakeshore Technical College will learn in person for the entire semester. The college is making the guarantee following two successful semesters of uninterrupted in-person learning, according to a news release. “Our Incident Management Team has done...
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Gateway Technical College: Two Racine graduates among commencement speakers

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College’s commencement is taking place this weekend, with adjustments and safeguards in place due to the pandemic. Five drive-in commencement ceremonies were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday outdoors in the parking lot of the college’s Madrigrano Auditorium on its Kenosha Campus. Each ceremony will also be...
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Upcoming courses at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute

BOONE – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is offering a variety of courses for the summer for those interested in furthering their education. Below is a lists of courses beginning in June. Free Training for Advanced Manufacturing Careers: June 7-July 1. Want a career in Advanced Manufacturing? Sign up...
Portland, MEmainebiz.biz

New program steps up internships for UMaine graduate students

Many colleges offer summer internship programs for their undergraduate students. Now the University of Maine Graduate and Professional Center is making that opportunity more accessible to graduate and professional students in the University of Maine School of Law, the University of Maine Graduate School of Business, and the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service.
Collegesallongeorgia.com

Ogeechee Technical College Now A Training Provider For Amazon’s MRA Program

Ogeechee Technical College is one of only five colleges in the country that has been selected as a training provider for Amazon’s Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship (MRA) Program. This program, which is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor, gives individuals the opportunity to apply for an apprenticeship that will...
Georgia StateGovernment Technology

Georgia Technical Colleges Partner on Workforce Development

(TNS) — Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College will officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday. The signing will be held at 11 a.m. on the campus of Albany Technical College in the Logistics Education Center board room. This agreement is to establish the relationship of the...
CollegesDigital Courier

Hahn encourages ICC grads to consider rural success

SPINDALE — A speaker with a history of overcoming challenges ushered Isothermal Community College’s 2021 graduates into the next chapter of their lives with words of wisdom. Nation Hahn, director of growth for Education NC, was this year’s commencement speaker at ICC. He delivered an inspiring message for a graduating...
Collegesruralradio.com

Seven college students begin summer internships sponsored by Nebraska Corn

Seven college students are beginning internship programs supported by the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA). Although these internships may vary in scope, location and duration, each is designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.