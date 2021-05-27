Internships set up Chippewa Valley Technical College grads for success
John Behling was impressed, but not surprised, at the quality of people he had join the law office he leads earlier this year. Behling, president of Eau Claire-based law firm Weld Riley, S.C., one of the largest and most prestigious law firms in the region, welcomed as interns Chippewa Valley Technical College students Nadia Sigler, a 2019 Ellsworth High School graduate, and Jessah Schnack of Eau Claire, a non-traditional student originally from Minnesota.www.republicaneagle.com