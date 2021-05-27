Internships set up Chippewa Valley Technical College grads for success

Be flexible. Be nimble. Never forget the historic times you’ve gone through to earn your degree. These were the words of advice keynote speaker Jennifer Freiheit gave to the Gateway Technical College School of Health’s graduating class Saturday morning at their commencement, held outside on the college’s Kenosha Campus. The May 22 commencement was the first of four ceremonies, each with its own keynote speaker, held by the college during the weekend to honor its graduating post-secondary students.