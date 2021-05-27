Top Biglaw Firm Looking Forward To Associates Spending ‘Meaningful Time’ In The Office

This weekend, I had an interesting conversation with a friend (who I saw in PERSON; science is amazing) about what it means to be “post” COVID. As my extended friend/family group is rapidly becoming fully vaccinated (and I’ve always worked at least part-time remotely) I argued that we are already societally there — or at least nearly there. My companion said it wouldn’t be until work went back to normal, and of course, what “normal” means is very much up in the air. But with June already here, Biglaw firms are trying their best to figure out what that means.