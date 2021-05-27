Top Biglaw Firm Looking Forward To Associates Spending ‘Meaningful Time’ In The Office
What legal industry observers are learning by watching Biglaw firms roll out their office reopening plans, is that different firms are prioritizing different things. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett — a firm ranked 14th on the Am Law 100 with $1,844,627,000 in gross revenue last year — has a reopening plan, and as their announcement makes clear, they “continue to believe it’s important for our attorneys to spend meaningful time in the office.”abovethelaw.com