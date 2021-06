From the moment he was dragged into a car in broad daylight on the streets of Phnom Penh on June 4 last year, nothing has been seen or heard of Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit. - 'I can't breathe' - Sitanun was speaking to Wanchalearm on the phone as he was bundled into a black SUV by armed assailants on June 4 last year.