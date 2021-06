With June 2021 seeing another wave of PS5 restocks for India, it seems that Sony has finally taken customer feedback seriously. You see, with the PS5’s launch back in February and the recent May restock, many a prospective buyer reached out to IGN India reporting that retailers were forcing them to buy games and accessories along with their purchase — usually two games and a controller or an HD camera. Some stores took it further, wanting their customers to spend close to Rs. 85,000 for the privilege of owning a PS5. As previously reported, June PS5 India restock pre-orders begin from May 27 with delivery from June 7.