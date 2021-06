The Charlotte Hornets will continue to be without the services of star Gordon Hayward for their Tuesday play-in game against the Indiana Pacers, according to the team. Hayward hasn’t played since April 2 against the Pacers due to a foot injury. The initial timetable for the injury was at least four weeks, but we’re now at the six-week mark after the injury. It’s unclear what Hayward’s status would be for a second play-in game or even the playoffs if the Hornets make it that far.