Creekview rocketry teams qualify for national contest
Creekview High School's aeronautics club has again qualified as a national finalist for The American Rocketry Challenge. Two Creekview teams are among the 100 top rocketry teams in the country from a pool of 660-900 registered teams. Traditionally held in The Plains, Virginia, this year's national flyoff will be split into 10 regional launches throughout the country to decrease travel and the number of teams in one location. The Creekview teams will travel to Birmingham for their final launches on June 12.www.tribuneledgernews.com