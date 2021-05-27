The Lucky 13: Ross Murakami, Drummer for Yip Yops, Which Just Starred In a 7-Eleven Commercial

The Yip Yops have been one of the most experimental and notable names in the local music scene for quite some time. The band has performed at Coachella, enjoyed success in the Tachevah festival, and even went on a U.S. tour in late 2019. Their latest bit of excitement: Yip Yops Ison Van Winkle and Ross Murakami, along with Hannah Mills, were recently featured in a 7-Eleven commercial. Learn more at www.facebook.com/yipyopz. Murakami is the latest to take The Lucky 13; here are his answers.