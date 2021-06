Following on from our report last week that it seemed Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night may be getting a sequel, 505 Games and ArtPlay have both confirmed the sequel is real. Unfortunately, it sounds like we may be waiting a while as the game is only in the very early stages of planning as resources are focused on completing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night's upcoming content. The metroidvania has continued to receive new content since its launch back in 2019, with new difficulty modes and areas to visit. The sequel will have a lot to live up to.