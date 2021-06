I am writing about the growing trend in the automatic check-out lanes in large stores. Stores like Stop & Shop, BJs and Home Depot and others here and all over the state have decided to eliminate most cashiers and have the customer do the work for themself. Not only is the loss of jobs wrong but the extra time needed to go thru a manned line (only one in most stores) is an inconvenience that should be stopped. I am not an employee of the store nor do I receive a discount for checking myself out so I see no reason to do it. I have asked State Rep. Marvin Abney to propose a law that any store that wants a self-service lane must have a manned full-service one as well, a ratio of one manned full service allows for two self service lanes, this could be increased to three to one. The proposed bill must state manned and open not just be there and closed as a loophole for the merchant to add electronic lanes.