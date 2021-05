A domestic dispute that found its way to outside the Coralville Police Department has led to the arrest of a Chicago man. Reports say that just after 3:30 am Saturday, officers were asked to meet with a couple outside the building regarding a domestic incident. They made contact with 30-year-old Tryon Gibson and the woman. As she was attempting to explain the situation to offices, Gibson was asked to step aside and speak with a different officer to get his side of the story. He allegedly refused.