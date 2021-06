Riverside County health officials are closing the Menifee vaccine clinic as the county transitions from the larger clinic sites to smaller, community-based locations operated by mobile teams. The clinic at Heritage High School in Menifee will administer its last vaccines May 28. Nearly 56,000 doses have been administered since that school location opened earlier this year. “This location has served the community well, and tens of thousands of residents have been given their vaccine by dedicated professionals working there,” Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County, said. “We also wanted to thank officials from the Perris Union High School District which has been a great community partner.” Leung said the move is part of a shift in the vaccination prog.