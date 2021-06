Hong Kong imprint OCTOBOL STUDIO, a sub-line from the streetwear brand OCTO GAMBOL, has just released an array of well-crafted garments for the Spring/Summer 2021 season. Dipped in khaki, black, green and gray, the season’s range features billowing silhouettes and wavy patterns. Emphasizing functionality and technical use, the paneled pocket T-shirts are crafted with 320-gram cotton for elevated comfort with extra storage thanks to 3D pockets at both sides. Wavy details can be seen in the nine-pocket twisted seam zip-off pants made of T400 elastic fiber material. One noteworthy feature is the detachable zipper panel at the legs which transforms the pants into shorts. For accessories, the magnetic FIDLOCK slider belt is offered for quick accessibility.