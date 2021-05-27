NHL Central Scouting Releases Final Draft Rankings

NHL Central Scouting released their final set of draft rankings for this summer’s 2021 NHL Draft on Thursday. This year’s final Central Scouting rankings are unique, thanks to the annual scouting schedule being put in flux by the Covid-19 pandemic. Traditionally, Central Scouting’s final rankings come out in the early spring, allowing NHL teams time to perform a final check before North American junior league playoffs and the World U18 championships. This year’s ranking is fairly final, however, with most of those events having already passed. That’s fine though, since I think many would claim that the purpose of CSB rankings has shifted more in recent years to being more for casual observers than for actual NHL scouting departments.