Who Was History's Richest President?

There is a quote I like, for it perfectly describes the situation that exists between Democrats and members of the Republican Party who support the Big Lie: “We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know that we know they are lying. And still they continue to lie.” The Republicans aren’t stupid. They are simply feeding their constituents the false belief that Donald Trump had the election stolen from him. They desperately want – and need – their constituents’ votes.