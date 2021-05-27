How Much Money Jeffrey Dahmer Made In Prison

When serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was captured in the summer of 1991, and the full scope of his depraved crimes had been discovered, he became known as the "Milwaukee Cannibal." The gruesome murders he committed included necrophilia, dismemberment, cannibalism, and preserving body parts, after he would lure his victims to his apartment, drugging and killing them. It wasn't until one victim, 32-year-old Tracy Edwards, escaped screaming from Dahmer's apartment on July 22, 1991, that police investigated and found the serial killer's house of horrors. In it, police found body parts belonging to 11 victims, including some in the refrigerator and freezer, according to History. They found more in barrels of acid. Others had been preserved to become mementos. Dahmer later confessed to cannibalism and sexual acts with the bodies of his victims.