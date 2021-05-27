Charter-Hating Democrats Now Relying on Charter Schools To Service Families Reluctant To Go Back Into School Buildings
On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio followed the lead of states like New Jersey in announcing that public schools beginning in fall 2021 will no longer offer remote learning, and that teachers will no longer be granted COVID-19 medical waivers. No more hybrid, no more hair-trigger shutdowns, no more "Zoom in a room"—staff and students alike are expected to be inside school buildings five days a week.reason.com