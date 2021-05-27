Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Charter-Hating Democrats Now Relying on Charter Schools To Service Families Reluctant To Go Back Into School Buildings

By Matt Welch
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio followed the lead of states like New Jersey in announcing that public schools beginning in fall 2021 will no longer offer remote learning, and that teachers will no longer be granted COVID-19 medical waivers. No more hybrid, no more hair-trigger shutdowns, no more "Zoom in a room"—staff and students alike are expected to be inside school buildings five days a week.

reason.com
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Cory Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Private Schools#Charters#Public Schools#State Schools#Charter Hating Democrats#The New York Times#Chalkbeat#The Public School System#Latino#The Democratic Party#Americans#School Buildings#Poorer Families#School Choice Laws#School Options#Government Run Schools#Open School Doors#Teachers Unions#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Charter schools at 30: A bipartisan path to reducing inequality

The big scandal of American education is that our most disadvantaged students are forced to attend ineffective public district schools, sabotaging educational opportunity and laying the basis for all manner of adult inequality. Conversely, public charter schools of choice reduce inequality and expand educational opportunity by improving the academic and life outcomes of K-12 students.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reason.com

Randi Weingarten Is Very Disappointed That NYC Mayoral Candidate Kathryn Garcia Supports Charter Schools

Early voting in New York City's mayoral primary starts a week from tomorrow, and Randi Weingarten—yes, that one, the American Federation of Teachers president who has fought tooth and nail to prevent schools from reopening, and to hobble them with crazy restrictions when children were in fact allowed to return to classrooms—wants you to know she's so very disappointed with mayoral contender Kathryn Garcia's late-breaking support for lifting the city's charter school cap.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

RIPEC report: State should support charter school expansion

PROVIDENCE – Among its recommendations for lawmakers regarding addressing charter schools in the state, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council stated Thursday that the state should support new charter public schools and expanding current charters as opposed to imposing a moratorium on charter expansion. The recommendations were part of RIPEC’s...
Madison, WImadison

GOP bills would restrict teaching of race, bias in schools

A group of Wisconsin Republicans is joining the nationwide conservative push against teaching about aspects of race and gender in classrooms. Five representatives announced three pieces of legislation in a press conference Thursday morning, which are currently being circulated for co-sponsorship. The bills are similar to recent legislation introduced or approved in other states under Republican control.
Tulsa, OKPurcell Register

Tulsa Public Schools to drop charter funding lawsuit

Tulsa Public Schools is dropping its lawsuit against the State Board of Education over a controversial proposed settlement. At a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, the board voted unanimously without debate or discussion to authorize its attorneys to file a motion to dismiss its claim in Tulsa County District Court against the State Board of Education for that board’s March 25 vote to settle a 2017 lawsuit over charter school funding.
Los Angeles County, CARiverside Press Enterprise

CTA and Democratic allies move to torpedo charter schools

While many California school districts have floundered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats in the California Legislature are taking aim again at charter schools, which are among the few remaining school-choice options available for parents dissatisfied with the regular public schools. AB 1316, authored by Assembly education committee chair Patrick O’Donnell,...
EducationArkansas Online

OPINION | COLUMNIST: Expand charter schools

Bundle up America's current array of devastating problems, pick out the most important, and one is bound to be public education that does not educate, at least not adequately. There's an answer to what the standardized tests tell us, a simple answer, an answer the majority of Black Americans agree with, but not teachers unions.
EducationMarietta Daily Journal

Jay Ambrose: Charter schools are an answer to educational needs

Bundle up America’s current array of devastating problems, pick out the most important, and one is bound to be public education that does not educate, at least not adequately. There’s an answer to what the standardized tests tell us, a simple answer, an answer the majority of Black Americans agree with, but not teachers unions.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Public charter schools, other laws now in effect in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia will now allow public charter schools. House Bill 2012 was approved 68-31 and sent over to Gov. Jim Justice. The bill is in effect June 1. It allows for creation of 10 charter schools over the next three years. The bill would also add a professional charter school board as an authorizer.
Buffalo, NYnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Westminster, Enterprise charter schools deserve to win their lawsuits

May 31—Why does the Buffalo school district object to competition from the city's charter schools? The answer has more to do with money than with test scores. Districts receive aid from New York State based on their enrollment. They must allocate a share of funding to charters, which are publicly funded, independently run alternatives to traditional public schools. If 25 students leave public school X for charter school Y, a proportional share of aid must be paid to the charter.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Teachers at 3 Urban Prep charter schools authorize strike

Educators at the Urban Prep Academies network of charter schools have voted to authorize a strike as drawn out contract negotiations still haven’t yielded satisfactory wages and benefits. Workers at the network’s three campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood and the Loop — serving a combined 650 students — are represented by...
Pembroke, NHConcord Monitor

Citing insufficient funding, PACE charter school to close at end of term

PACE Career Academy, a public charter school in Pembroke, will permanently close at the end of the academic year, citing financial strain from too little state funding to charter schools. School officials announced the decision this week, saying the 10-year-old academy is “not financially viable going forward,” citing increasing requirements...
Indianapolis, INwfyi.org

IPS OKs Virtual Learning Partnership With Charter Schools, Total Cost Unknown

The Indianapolis Public Schools Board of Commissioners approved a new partnership with two local charter school operators to provide online learning options next fall, during their Thursday school board meeting. Paramount Schools of Excellence and Phalen Leadership Academies will provide fully virtual learning options to any student, as well as those enrolled through IPS.