Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Police make second arrest in $122,000 drug bust

Lincoln Daily
 4 days ago

(Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Authorities made a second arrest Wednesday in connection with the $122,000 drug bust earlier this week, 1011Now reported.

Lincoln Police said they located Christopher Gray, 25, outside a residence in the 4200 block of Normal Boulevard around 2 p.m.

According to LPD, Gray lived in the home raided where officers discovered over $120,000 in a raid on May 21.

Like his roommate Gustav Rockey, Gray faces multiple charges including two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm with gun law violation.

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free.

