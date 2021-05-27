Lincoln Police make second arrest in $122,000 drug bust
(LINCOLN, Neb.) Authorities made a second arrest Wednesday in connection with the $122,000 drug bust earlier this week, 1011Now reported.
Lincoln Police said they located Christopher Gray, 25, outside a residence in the 4200 block of Normal Boulevard around 2 p.m.
According to LPD, Gray lived in the home raided where officers discovered over $120,000 in a raid on May 21.
Like his roommate Gustav Rockey, Gray faces multiple charges including two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm with gun law violation.