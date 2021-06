Watch: Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash. Three months after his headline-making car crash, Tiger Woods is back to being out and about. The golf pro's recovery can be seen thanks to a new fan photo he recently posed for that emerged on social media. In the picture, shared on Luna Perrone's Instagram account, Woods smiled with the youngster, who is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, while standing with the help of crutches.