California gunman who killed nine had warned ex-wife he would shoot workmates

The ex-wife of the man who opened fire at the Bay Area rail yard where he worked, killing at least nine colleagues early Wednesday morning, has revealed that he used to fantasize about attacking his place of work. The shooter has been identified as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, who took his own life after gunning down his colleagues at the San Jose rail yard. Law enforcement has not announced any suspected motive, but his ex-wife said he used to return from work in a dark mood and talked about murdering his colleagues. “I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now,” Cecilia Nelms told the Associated Press. Cassidy and Nelms divorced in 2005 and she said they hadn’t spoken in over a decade. In 2009, Cassidy was accused of raping and abusing his ex-girlfriend, who said in court documents at the time: “Several times during the relationship, he became intoxicated, enraged, and forced himself on me sexually.”