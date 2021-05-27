School apologises for giving good job reference to sexual predator teacher

A teacher in Texas has been put on administrative leave over the “controversial” design of the middle school’s yearbook, which included a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement and other topical issues, CBS Detroit reports. Kayla Mick, the art teacher at Downing Middle School who oversaw yearbook production, has been placed on leave after several parents complained about the cover, which had several stickers with different quotes on them. According to WFAA, two stickers in particular sparked outrage. One reads, “science is real, Black lives matter, no human is illegal, love is love, women’s rights are human rights, kindness is everything,” and the other reads, “I can’t breathe,” a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality. Over 3,000 people have signed a petition in support of the teacher, but the school district maintained they are going to complete a “full review.” Students also now have the option to receive a yearbook with a different cover on it.