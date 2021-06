Prince Charles revealed to be the second richest royal- after his mother Queen Elizabeth. Prince Charles is the second richest member of the royal family. According to Forbes the royal family is worth $28 billion (£20 billion) and of that amount $500 (£352 million) is owned by his mother Queen Elizabeth in personal assets, which will pass down to the Prince of Wales when he becomes king. They state that Charles’ income comes primarily from his Duchy of Cornwall estate, which owns a significant amount of land and properties, and is said to be worth almost $1.3 billion £1 billon.