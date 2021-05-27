Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Syndergaard shut down 6 weeks because of elbow inflammation

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation.

Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, appeared to be a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday after just one inning.

His velocity, normally in the mid-to-high 90s, was clocked in the mid-80s by the end of his stint Tuesday.

“It’s tough but all in all it’s good to hear there’s no structural damage in the UCL,” Rojas said. “Let’s see this work with the six weeks without throwing. We pray that he can pitch for us this year.”

Syndergaard is one of several Mets on the injured list and one of four pitchers along with Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring), Taijuan Walker (right side) and Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder). Carrasco, expected to serve as the Mets’ No. 2 pitcher in Syndergaard’s absence, is on the 60-day IL and not expected to return until at least July.

In addition, ace Jacob deGrom returned Tuesday after missing a little more than two weeks with a right side injury.

Any subsequent delays in his rehab will likely cost Syndergaard a second straight season and perhaps bring an end to his time in New York. The 28-year-old is eligible for free agency after the season.

Rojas said he hasn’t “really thought about” the possibility of Syndergaard not pitching again for the Mets.

“Right now, just being in the middle of the season, I’m looking forward to having everyone healthy at some point,” Rojas said.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jordan Yamamoto
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammation#Tommy John Surgery#Ap#Mri#Ucl#Il#Rehab#Ace Jacob#Manager Luis Rojas#Structural Damage#St Lucie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnewsbrig.com

Brandon Nimmo’s Mets rehab put on hold after finger discomfort

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Brandon Nimmo was searching for answers Friday after still feeling discomfort in his left index finger. That discomfort occurred a night earlier, according to manager Luis Rojas, during Nimmo’s final plate appearance in a minor league rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse. The outfielder was to receive...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Get More Late Heroics in Latest Walk-Off Thriller

Yes, it was once again backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, who played hero in the ninth inning with another walk-off ground ball for the Mets in their thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles. “I hit it straight into the ground for the third time in a row, but I...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

J.D. Davis, Seth Lugo Will Go on Rehab Assignments

Mets manager Luis Rojas spoke to the media on Saturday and provided some injury updates. First and foremost, he said that J.D. Davis will go on a rehab assignment, quelling any suspicions that he might be activated for Saturday’s game against the Rays. Also going on a rehab assignment will...
MLBMLB

deGrom could be in line to start Friday

Mets manager Luis Rojas doesn’t want to look too far ahead, but right-hander Jacob deGrom, who is on the 10-day injured list with right side discomfort, could pitch as early as Friday against the Marlins at loanDepot park. The Mets haven't ruled out sending deGrom on a rehab assignment, but...
MLBMLB

Davis, Lugo to rehab at Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets thought they would activate third baseman J.D. Davis from the injured list on Saturday. Instead, he will have a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse before he returns to the Major League team. It turns out that Davis is still bothered by his bruised left hand. He feels the...
MLBMLB

Notes: Alonso's homecoming; injury updates

It’s homecoming weekend for Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who grew up in the Tampa area. He is expecting family and friends to attend the three-game series between the Mets and Rays starting Friday night at Tropicana Field. Being at home means sleeping in his own bed and driving his...
BaseballBoston Globe

Jeff Idelson back as Hall of Fame’s interim president

Jeff Idelson is returning to baseball’s Hall of Fame as interim president. The 56-year-old succeeded Dale Petroskey as Hall president in 2008 and retired on June 24, 2019, when he was replaced by former Los Angeles Angels executive Tim Mead. Mead announced on April 16 that he was resigning as...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey to start for Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday

Matt Harvey – yes that Matt Harvey, the Dark Knight – will pitch at Citi Field on Wednesday for the first time since the Mets designated him for assignment and later in 2018 traded him to the Reds. He will take the hill for the Orioles in his first time facing the Mets. Harvey was a 2013 All-Star for the Amazin’s and produced a buzz, on and off the field, in a tough New York market. Fans ...
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets call up Khalil Lee, place Albert Almora on 10-day IL

NEW YORK — The Mets will be down yet another player. The team on Wednesday placed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder contusion that he suffered while colliding with the center-field wall as he tried to make a catch in Tuesday's win over Baltimore. To replace Almora for the time being, the Mets called up outfielder Khalil Lee, their No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
MLBdarnews.com

Mets' deGrom plays catch, studies mechanics amid side issue

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumed playing catch and plans to evaluate his mechanics after New York placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of tightness in his right side. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hopes his IL stint will be brief. "We...
MLBHastings Tribune

Mets beat Orioles on another fielder’s choice RBI by Patrick Mazeika

NEW YORK — The never-say-die Mets were alive and well for their fourth walk-off victory and sixth come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday night. Dominic Smith delivered the game-tying punch in the ninth inning, an RBI single to center that scored Kevin Pillar from second, and backup catcher Patrick Mazeika walked it off for the second time in five days in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Orioles. Mazeika hit a grounder to first base and the throw home was late as the speedy Jonathan Villar swiped his hand across the plate for the game-winning run.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Brett Phillips flies over the Mets

The Mets came into St. Petersburg in their beach clothes and riding a high, having won seven in a row and sitting in first place in the NL East. They looked to keep the good vibes going last night as they faced the reigning AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays, but couldn’t hold a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning and lost the first game of the series by a score of 3-2.
MLBNew York Post

Luis Rojas’ temperament is exactly what these Mets need

Up front, it is worth pointing out that Luis Rojas has not accomplished anything yet. His baseball baptism might have come by fire after the Carlos Beltran disaster, but he still should have found a way to lead the 2020 Mets to the playoffs. Everyone, it seemed, qualified for the...
MLBNewsday

Mets' J.D. Davis to go on rehab stint in minors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Like Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis won’t return from his finger injury as quickly as the Mets expected. Luis Rojas had said that Davis could be activated as soon as Saturday. Instead, the manager revealed Saturday morning that Davis will spend a couple of more days with the Mets, then go on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment, a step the Mets previously hoped he could avoid.