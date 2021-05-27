Bikes & Music Bike Swap

There’s a moment in every child’s life where an awareness of economic status sparks and they discover where they stand among the “haves” and “have nots.” A memory many people carry into adulthood, those moments of discovery can be substantial. It may begin with a feeling of awe at the first glance of a friend’s larger house or noticing a curious disparity in what Santa brought to this house compared to that one. For others, the memory is more subtle. It may be a memory of a classmate always having the whitest shirts or the lemon scent of a professionally cleaned home that, even when whiffed as an adult, can take a person back to that moment of insecure enlightenment.