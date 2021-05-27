Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Johnson; Pettis .Heavy rainfall has ended for the time being. However, runoff will continue to produce flooding across the area for the next several hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pettis County in central Missouri Henry County in west central Missouri Southern Johnson MO County in west central Missouri * Until 830 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1146 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clinton, Windsor, Holden, Leeton, Urich, Green Ridge, Calhoun, Deepwater, Montrose, Chilhowee, Kingsville, Coal, Brownington, Blairstown, Tightwad, Post Oak, Hartwell, La Due, Quick City and La Tour.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blairstown, MO
County
Johnson County, MO
County
Pettis County, MO
County
Henry County, MO
City
Chilhowee, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Urich, MO
City
Green Ridge, MO
City
Leeton, MO
City
Montrose, MO
City
Pleasant Hill, MO
City
Kingsville, MO
City
Calhoun, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Henry Johnson#La Due#Heavy Rainfall#Southern#Runoff#Severity#Brownington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Montgomery County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Most roads across mid-Missouri were dry as of 5 a.m. on Monday, but chances of flooding are expected to increase as storms move through the area this week. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map, Route 94 in Montgomery County was closed due to flooding shortly before 9 Sunday The post Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Saline County, MOkmmo.com

AREA ROADWAYS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING

Four area roadways- two in Saline County and two in Johnson County- are closed due to flooding. According to MODOT, in Saline County, Highway 127 north of Sweet Springs at Salt Pond Creek and the outer road or Old 40 just west of Sweet Springs are closed. In Johnson County,...
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chilhowee, or 8 miles south of Warrensburg, moving east at 65 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Whiteman Air Force Base, La Monte, Smithton, Leeton, Green Ridge, Chilhowee, Whiteman Afb, Centerview, Hughesville, Post Oak and Sedalia Memorial Arpt. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for west central Missouri.
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Weather Blog: Mother's Day Weekend Severe Weather Threat

We have been very lucky this season in avoiding severe weather. There was that one EF0 tornado in southern Johnson county on March 15th. Otherwise, it has been a quiet season, so far. Kansas City has not been in a Tornado Watch in 2 years. We have seen Tornado Warnings, but not watches.