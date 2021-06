MI5 was considering closing its investigation into a terrorist when he launched a deadly knife rampage in London, an inquest has heard.A Security Service officer said it had “no intelligence” that Usman Khan was planning an attack, despite months of surveillance following his release from prison in 2019.The woman, who can only be named as Witness A because of an anonymity ruling, told Thursday’s hearing: “After nearly 11 months of investigation after his release, we were looking at closing the investigation.”The officer said MI5 did not oppose probation’s decision to allow Khan to travel to the rehabilitation event at Fishmongers’...