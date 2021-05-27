Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Polk County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1145 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Hermitage to near Fair Play to 8 miles south of Stockton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Stockton State Park... Bennett Spring State Park Buffalo... Stockton Conway... Polk Pleasant Hope... Urbana Morrisville... Dadeville Halfway... Louisburg Aldrich... Umber View Heights Windyville... March Tunas... Cane Hill This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 110 and 111. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov