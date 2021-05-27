Cancel
Linn County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Linn .Heavy rainfall has ended for the time being. However, runoff will continue to produce flooding across the area for the next several hours. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for Linn KS County in east central Kansas Miami County in east central Kansas Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri * Until 830 PM CDT Thursday. * At 1146 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raymore, Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Butler, Adrian, Garden City, Rich Hill, Pleasanton, La Cygne, Mound City, Archie, Drexel, Linn Valley, Cleveland, Freeman and Creighton.

alerts.weather.gov
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.