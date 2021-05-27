Cancel
British expats to be granted votes for life in election rule change

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish expats will soon be able to vote in future general elections for life, as the Government plans to scrap a 15-year limit on casting ballots from abroad. The Elections Bill aims to remove an “arbitrary” rule which currently means that those who have lived outside the UK for more than 15 years lose their right to vote in a general election.

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
