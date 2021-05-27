Cancel
Dreams sold to Tempur for £340m

By Press Association 2021
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK’s biggest beds seller Dreams has been bought by mattress maker Tempur Sealy in a deal for £340 million. The takeover ends eight years of ownership for the brand by private equity giant Sun European Partners, which bought the business out of administration in 2013. Dreams’ current management team...

Businesslanereport.com

Tempur Sealy to acquire Dreams, United Kingdom’s leading specialty bed retailer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tempur Sealy International has executed an agreement to acquire Dreams, the leading specialty bed retailer in the United Kingdom, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners Inc. The transaction will accelerate Tempur Sealy’s growth in the largest European bedding market and the sixth-largest economy in the world.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Tempur Sealy to Snap Up Dreams for $475M, Sales to Reach $1B

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) inked a deal to acquire Dreams for $475 million less net debt and any working capital deficit. Shares of Tempur Sealy have jumped 133.6% over the past year. Through the acquisition, Tempur Sealy will achieve robust sales growth, especially in the international markets. The acquisition...
BusinessFurniture Today

Tempur Sealy to acquire U.K.-based sleep retailer Dreams

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy International will acquire Dreams, a specialty bedding retailer located in the United Kingdom, for about $475 million. The company said the acquisition, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, will accelerate the its growth in the largest European beading market, nearly doubling the company’s international sales compared with 2020. Dreams currently sells Tempurpedic and Sealy.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Tempur Sealy (TPX) Deal for UK's Dreams a 'Smart Acquisition' - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating and $45.00 price target on Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX the "Company") announced today that it will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 41 st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference on June 3, 2021. Date: June 3, 2021Time: 9:15 a.m. ETPresenter: Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Tempur Sealy provides upbeat sales outlook as orders have accelerated

Tempur Sealy International Inc. provided an upbeat second-quarter sales outlook on Thursday, as orders have accelerated since the end of March. The mattress seller now expects sales to rise 60% above the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, while the current FactSet sales consensus of $1.07 billion implies 48% growth. The company said the improved outlook is a result of growth in demand for Tempur-Pedic products in the U.S., which are higher margin than the company's average. Separately, the company anno7unced an agreement to buy U.K.-based bed retailer for £340 million ($482 million). Tempur Sealy's stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has rallied 36.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.
