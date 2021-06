Proportion of deaths due to covid-19 in England and Wales at lowest level since September, but coronavirus cases in the UK are rising. There were 107 deaths from covid-19 in England and Wales in the week up to 21 May, down from 151 the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics. Covid-19 accounted for 1.1 per cent of all deaths in the week up to 21 May, which is the lowest proportion recorded since the week up to 11 September, when the disease accounted for 1 per cent of all deaths in the two nations.