LaGrange, Ga. May 14, 2021 – Get ready, concert fans, as live music returns to Sweetland Amphitheatre in 2021. Located in the heart of historic downtown LaGrange in Boyd Park, the popular open-air concert venue will host a full concert schedule in 2021. The season kicks off Friday, July 16, with Travis Tritt and continues on Saturday, July 24, as Emmylou Harris takes the stage. Both of these concerts are rescheduled dates from the 2020 concert season, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. Additional shows for the 2021 season will be announced.