After President Joe Biden announcement that troops will be pulled from Afghanistan by September 11, daily clashes have intensified since the withdrawal began on May 1. Despite unresolved issues such as of how to remotely handle threats in the region, the redeployment of troops is rapidly accelerating. In fact, analysts are now indicating that U.S. troops and NATO allies are expected to be fully out of Afghanistan by mid-July. This acceleration of plans is causing ripple effects across several geopolitical boundaries.