Jigstack’s STAK Gets Listed on HitBTC

By ChainWire
dailyhodl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJigstack ($STAK), a leading decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that is governing a portfolio of Ethereum network assets and protocols, is now listed on HitBTC, a leading European cryptocurrency exchange that offers a high level of liquidity. This marks a new beginning for the STAK token – the native cryptocurrency of the Jigstack platform.

dailyhodl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
