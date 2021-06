After three months of waiting, my favorite week of the NFL offseason is finally here: The schedule is coming out this week. Sure, some people like free agency, and yes, some people like the draft, but not me. The only offseason tent-pole event I care about is the release of the schedule and that will be coming on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to clear your calendar. I've had my calendar marked for three years and yes that means I mark it three years in advance for each schedule release. I TOLD YOU NO ONE LOVES THE SCHEDULE RELEASE MORE THAN ME.