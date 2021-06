Arlene Foster formally stepped down as Northern Ireland's first minister on Monday, bringing further instability to the British-ruled province where tempers are already frayed over post-Brexit trading arrangements. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) politician called for cool heads to prevail but warned that the "Northern Ireland protocol" has seeded dangerous discontent. "Politics in Northern Ireland, between the UK and Ireland, and the UK and the EU, is out of balance, an imbalance created by the protocol," she told lawmakers in the regional assembly at Stormont. She said the protocol -- which since the start of 2021 has effectively kept Northern Ireland in the EU customs union and single market for goods -- "is not a real partnership".