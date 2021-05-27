House of Ashes is a descent into madness with a 'very real' threat stalking you underground
Just before E3, a hands-off preview of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Supermassive Games is finishing up the third horror-adventure game in The Dark Pictures Anthology this year, and while I was a little late to Man of Medan, I'm hooked now. I want to play all of these games right when they come out, even if they can't quite live up to the fan-favorite legacy of Until Dawn.www.destructoid.com