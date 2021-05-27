House of Ashes is a descent into madness with a 'very real' threat stalking you underground

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Preview. As the 20-minute reveal for Supermassive Game’s latest in the Dark Pictures Anthology – House of Ashes – came to a close, I had one thing on my mind; this is going to be the best episode of the bunch. With its third installment in the franchise, Director Will Doyle seems to be honing in on striking the right balance and pace between flashy, horrific cutscenes and tight, engaging gameplay. This hasn’t always been the case – naysayers of the series tend to feel the first lacked in genuine scares. But if the rest of House of Ashes is as intriguing as the first 20-minutes, we’re in for a hell of a time.