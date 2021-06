A man from Pune, in India, became the recent target of cybercrime after cyber crooks cloned his Facebook account and used it to collect money from his friends. The individuals who are yet to be identified, are accused of cloning a man's Facebook account and using it to solicit money from his friends and coworkers. The accused crooks reportedly made use of his Facebook account to target a Pimpri resident, in Pune, Times Now News reported. A man, who resides in HA Colony, Pimpri, brought this to the notice of the police on Monday.