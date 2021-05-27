newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tooth loss could affect someone’s ability to do everyday tasks, study suggests

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving more natural teeth is not only a sign of good oral health but also makes you better at performing everyday tasks, new research suggests. According to a study of more than 5,000 adults living in England aged between 50 and 70, tooth loss may affect a person’s ability to do things such as cooking a meal, making a telephone call or going shopping.

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College London#Tooth Loss#Data Loss#Data Scientists#Important Things#Ucl#Everyday Tasks#Functional Ability#Oral Health Outcomes#Social Interactions#Natural Teeth#Functional Competence#Functional Capacity#Difficulties#Older Adults#Key Activities#Socio Economic Status#Daily Living#Medical#Self Rated Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Drinkshealththoroughfare.com

New Study Reveals That Alcohol is Much More Harmful Than Previously Thought

Many of us consume alcohol these days for various reasons – social interactions, feeling more energic and in a good mood, or just for the sheer pleasure of tasting it. While many researchers believe that it’s nothing wrong with moderate alcohol consumption and that the habit can even provide some health benefits, a new study done at the University of Oxford is raising the alarm.
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID-19 vaccines don't cause sudden hearing loss, study finds

When you administer tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you’re bound to get reports of all kinds of side effects. That includes accounts of sudden hearing loss. Doctors at Johns Hopkins University treated some of the people whose hearing suffered in the wake of a COVID-19 shot, and it made them wonder whether the vaccine really could have been responsible. So they decided to investigate.
Drinksmarket.us

Symptoms Of Heart Disease Can Affect People’s Ability To Consume Coffee

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world due to its distinctive smell and taste. There are many observational studies that have shown that coffee intake can prevent heart diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and certain types of cancer as well. Prospective studies that are designed to follow people’s health graph have found that having coffee is safe for most people. The beverage is linked to a lower mortality rate as well. Nevertheless, the new study has revealed that some of the believed health benefits of coffee for cardiovascular health might have been a little exaggerated. It has included only white British volunteers. Experts, who have been involved in the study, have said that excessive intake of caffeine can lead to some repulsive symptoms such as tachycardia that is a fast resting heart rate, and palpitations. They have found that intake of coffee can cause moderate and temporary shoot-up in blood pressure as well. Experts have come up with a surprising fact that people who drink coffee regularly either have normal or low blood pressure as compared to people who do not drink this beverage. As per the experts, people who drink coffee regularly might develop a psychological forbearance for the outcomes of caffeine. On the other hand, a new study has shown people who are at a higher genetic risk of cardiovascular ailment unknowingly reduce the amount of caffeine intake to avoid symptoms of heart disease.
KidsEurekAlert

Lockdowns may affect children's fitness -- Study

Research has found that strict lockdowns to reduce the spread of COVID-19 might be responsible for delaying normal cardiorespiratory development in children. The study, the first to examine the topic, is published in the European Journal of Pediatrics. It was carried out by Dr Lee Smith of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and a team of academics from Spain, led by Dr Ruben Lopez-Bueno of the University of Zaragoza.
Yogainspiyr.com

How to Sleep Better

Getting a good night’s sleep can be tough at any stage in your life. In fact, it has been estimated that 90 million Americans suffer from a sleep disorder at one time or another. But the good news is that you can learn how to sleep better at any age, and any stage in your life.
Engineeringarxiv.org

VSGM -- Enhance robot task understanding ability through visual semantic graph

In recent years, developing AI for robotics has raised much attention. The interaction of vision and language of robots is particularly difficult. We consider that giving robots an understanding of visual semantics and language semantics will improve inference ability. In this paper, we propose a novel method-VSGM (Visual Semantic Graph Memory), which uses the semantic graph to obtain better visual image features, improve the robot's visual understanding ability. By providing prior knowledge of the robot and detecting the objects in the image, it predicts the correlation between the attributes of the object and the objects and converts them into a graph-based representation; and mapping the object in the image to be a top-down egocentric map. Finally, the important object features of the current task are extracted by Graph Neural Networks. The method proposed in this paper is verified in the ALFRED (Action Learning From Realistic Environments and Directives) dataset. In this dataset, the robot needs to perform daily indoor household tasks following the required language instructions. After the model is added to the VSGM, the task success rate can be improved by 6~10%.
Cancermultiplesclerosisnewstoday.com

Mavenclad’s Ability to Lower RRMS Relapse Rates May Last Years, Study Says

Treatment with Mavenclad (clabridine) reduces the frequency of relapses in people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), with benefits appearing to be evident two years after patients stopped taking the treatment, new data suggest. These findings were in the study, “Analysis of frequency and severity of relapses in multiple sclerosis patients...
Saint Louis, MOcrarydrug.com

Don't Delay Lung Cancer Surgery, Study Suggests

Surgery soon after a diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer is crucial in reducing the risk of recurrence and death, a new study finds. "Patients with early-stage cancer have the best chance for survival," said senior author Dr. Varun Puri, a thoracic surgeon and professor of surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "That's why it's critical for patients to promptly seek treatment within 12 weeks after they've been diagnosed."
Public HealthLifehacker

When It's Okay To Ask Someone If They're Vaccinated (and How to Do It)

Even though COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations are declining across the country, some gray area and potential danger remains: Fifty percent of U.S. adults have been fully vaccinated, which is a remarkable achievement and a sign of impending normality, but a high share of adults remain hesitant or outright opposed to vaccination. The lingering possibility of infection remains strong for those who haven’t received their jabs.
Animalsfarmweek.com

Scent trails could boost elephant conservation, study suggests

Elephants on the move pay close attention to scent trails of dung and urine left by other elephants, a study suggests. Researchers monitored well-used pathways and discovered that wild African savannah elephants – especially those travelling alone – were highly attentive, sniffing and tracking the trail with their trunks. This...
Healthfloridanewstimes.com

Association between aging and loss of ability to recover from stress

A research team at Gero, a Singapore-based biotechnology company in collaboration with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY, Nature Communications About the association between aging and loss of ability to recover from stress. Recently, scientists have reported the first promising example of biological age reversal through experimental...
Sciencearxiv.org

Empirical Study of Multi-Task Hourglass Model for Semantic Segmentation Task

The semantic segmentation (SS) task aims to create a dense classification by labeling at the pixel level each object present on images. Convolutional neural network (CNN) approaches have been widely used, and exhibited the best results in this task. However, the loss of spatial precision on the results is a main drawback that has not been solved. In this work, we propose to use a multi-task approach by complementing the semantic segmentation task with edge detection, semantic contour, and distance transform tasks. We propose that by sharing a common latent space, the complementary tasks can produce more robust representations that can enhance the semantic labels. We explore the influence of contour-based tasks on latent space, as well as their impact on the final results of SS. We demonstrate the effectiveness of learning in a multi-task setting for hourglass models in the Cityscapes, CamVid, and Freiburg Forest datasets by improving the state-of-the-art without any refinement post-processing.
Pasadena, CASFGate

Despite Pandemic-Related Stress on People's Teeth, Patients Have Many Options for Restoration, says Premier Care Dental Care

PASADENA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. A May 17 article on WFMZ-TV 69 reports on numerous studies that have found that teeth grinding and resulting injuries have dramatically risen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The phenomenon is believed to be related to heightened levels of stress. Whatever the cause, the damage and discomfort caused by teeth grinding can be severe if it persists unchecked, dental health experts agree. Pasadena-based Premier Care Dental Group says that teeth grinding has been known to cause broken and chipped teeth, which can be a source of major embarrassment and pain.