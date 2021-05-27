Tooth loss could affect someone’s ability to do everyday tasks, study suggests

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world due to its distinctive smell and taste. There are many observational studies that have shown that coffee intake can prevent heart diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and certain types of cancer as well. Prospective studies that are designed to follow people’s health graph have found that having coffee is safe for most people. The beverage is linked to a lower mortality rate as well. Nevertheless, the new study has revealed that some of the believed health benefits of coffee for cardiovascular health might have been a little exaggerated. It has included only white British volunteers. Experts, who have been involved in the study, have said that excessive intake of caffeine can lead to some repulsive symptoms such as tachycardia that is a fast resting heart rate, and palpitations. They have found that intake of coffee can cause moderate and temporary shoot-up in blood pressure as well. Experts have come up with a surprising fact that people who drink coffee regularly either have normal or low blood pressure as compared to people who do not drink this beverage. As per the experts, people who drink coffee regularly might develop a psychological forbearance for the outcomes of caffeine. On the other hand, a new study has shown people who are at a higher genetic risk of cardiovascular ailment unknowingly reduce the amount of caffeine intake to avoid symptoms of heart disease.