Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Extreme Team

KXLY
 9 days ago

Join your Hometown Chevrolet Dealers, BECU and the 4 News Now Extreme Team in turning B.A. Clark park into a field of dreams! Every year a local baseball field gets a makeover from sponsors and volunteers of the 4 News Now Extreme Team, lead by Mark Peterson, and we are looking forward to this year’s project! A special thank you to local Hometown Chevrolet Dealers for their contributions and volunteers to the Diamonds and Dreams project and the updating of another ball field in our area!

www.kxly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Baseball Field#The Diamonds#Becu#The 4 News#News Now Extreme Team#Lead#Turning#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Spokane, WAKXLY

Extreme Team hard at work for Diamonds and Dream reveal tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. — The old grass is gone and a whole new field is on the way for Clark Park that will be revealed on Thursday, May 27. All week Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have been hard at work turning a neglected baseball field into a field of dreams, as part of Diamonds and Dreams.
Sportsclimber.co.uk

James McHaffie ticks Extreme Rock

Yesterday, James ‘Caff’ McHaffie, climbed Revelations (F8b) at Raven Tor and in so doing made history becoming the first person to climb all the routes in Extreme Rock. Compiled by Ken Wilson and Bernard Newman and published in 1987, Extreme Rock became not only the inspiration climbing photo book of the era but the de facto tick-list for climbers doing the hardest routes of the day. Snubbing the ‘popular’ routes in the south, Wilson and Newman offered up Extreme Rock with a photo of Dave ‘Cubby’ Cuthbertson on Just a Little Tease in Glen Nevis. Of the myriad of possible jacket illustrations, the shot of Cubby symbolised hard modern climbing set against a traditional, snow-covered, mountainous backdrop.
NBANBC Sports

Draymond plans to be 'extremely involved' in Dubs' offseason

Draymond Green anticipates having a voice in the Warriors' pivotal offseason this summer. "I expect to be extremely involved. That's just the way it's gotta be," Green said in a video conference with reporters following Friday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. "I definitely expect to be extremely involved. You have...
NBALa Crosse Tribune

MILWAUKEE'S EXTREME MAKEOVER

While this series in many ways will serve as a re-match of last season's second-round showdown, there are several new faces this time around — especially in Milwaukee. Only five Bucks players who appeared against the Heat last year are back this time around: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo.
Sportsisportsweb

These Are the Most Dangerous Extreme Sports in the World

Extreme sports are suitable for all those who like challenges. They differ from traditional sports precisely because of their authenticity and unusualness. They require very good physical and mental readiness, encourage creativity, but also lead to risk. In order for someone to practice some of these sports, he/she must be very well physically prepared, concise, patient, detailed, and, of course, brave.
Sportscrossfitnorthcloud.com

NC Athletics – 06032021

4 Alternating V-Ups (each leg) *Complete 15 Banded Tricep Pushdowns (banded) between sets. *perform 5 single leg Kettlebell deadlifts (each side) (moderate to heavy) in between sets. Gymnastics. Metcon. Metcon (Time) “The 30’s”. For Time:. 30/24 Cal. Assault Bike. 30 Thrusters. 30 Toes-to-Bar/Hanging Leg Raises.
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

An extreme night of champions

The best of the best came to Havre this past weekend as rodeo riders competed at the MSU-N PRCA Extreme Bares and Broncs Challenge at the Bigger Better Barn at the Great Northern Fairgrounds. Several former world champions competed on Friday and Saturday in bareback riding and saddle bronc riding. In the bareback riding competition, 2019 world champion Clayton Biglow and Cole Franks tied for first and in saddle bronc riding, Allen Boore took first place.
NFLbleachernation.com

Watch the First Installment of 1920 Football Drive (Featuring Justin Fields Turning Into One Of Us)

The Chicago Bears are known as one of the more conservative franchises in football. If not, all of professional sports. For instance, they aren’t one to put out a ton of behind-the-scenes content. Secondly, the Bears aren’t ones to push a bunch of viral and re-sharable stuff. Thirdly, we know they aren’t the type to open their doors for HBO’s Hard Knocks. So, it’s not as if any of this is new to us. It’s just that Bears fans are starving for content. And because their social media video sharing policies are archaic, at best, there hasn’t been much to share to this point.