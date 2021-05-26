Extreme Team
Join your Hometown Chevrolet Dealers, BECU and the 4 News Now Extreme Team in turning B.A. Clark park into a field of dreams! Every year a local baseball field gets a makeover from sponsors and volunteers of the 4 News Now Extreme Team, lead by Mark Peterson, and we are looking forward to this year’s project! A special thank you to local Hometown Chevrolet Dealers for their contributions and volunteers to the Diamonds and Dreams project and the updating of another ball field in our area!www.kxly.com