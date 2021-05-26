Extreme Team

The Chicago Bears are known as one of the more conservative franchises in football. If not, all of professional sports. For instance, they aren’t one to put out a ton of behind-the-scenes content. Secondly, the Bears aren’t ones to push a bunch of viral and re-sharable stuff. Thirdly, we know they aren’t the type to open their doors for HBO’s Hard Knocks. So, it’s not as if any of this is new to us. It’s just that Bears fans are starving for content. And because their social media video sharing policies are archaic, at best, there hasn’t been much to share to this point.