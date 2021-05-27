Cancel
Red Deer Food Bank appoints new executive director

By rdnewsNOW Staff
rdnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

The Red Deer Food Bank Society has a new executive director. Mitch Thomson began his new role on May 3. The organization has provided emergency food support to individuals, families, organizations, and communities in central Alberta since 1984. Its small team of staff is supported by many invaluable volunteers, the food and financial contributions of residents, business, and community organizations.

rdnewsnow.com
