New police chief vows to quit if force does not improve within two years

On June 14, 2021, Eugene Police will go live with significant additions to our Force Response reporting to include when a taser, extended-range impact weapon such as 40 mm (less than lethal), or firearm is pointed at a person, or when a canine is used to gain compliance. This data can subsequently be tracked along with demographics, including by race. The terminology “Force Response Reporting” has been updated from ‘use of force reporting’ to reflect foundational changes to the system and philosophy of reporting.