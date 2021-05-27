New police chief vows to quit if force does not improve within two years
The new chief constable of England’s second largest police force has vowed he will quit if it is not in a “demonstrably better place” within two years. Straight-talking Stephen Watson made the bold statement in his first week in charge of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) which is effectively in “special measures” after a damning watchdog report revealed the force had failed to properly record 80,000 crimes.www.ledburyreporter.co.uk