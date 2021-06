A Kaukauna man that allegedly stabbed an Appleton police officer will stand trial. An Outagamie County Court Commissioner finds there is enough evidence to try Troy VanGrinsven on charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and Battery to an Officer. VanGrinsven allegedly stabbed the policeman in the parking lot of the Appleton Police Department back in March of last year. He is expected to enter a plea of insanity to the charges on Thursday.