Wakefield, MA

Emergency Water Main Repairs on Crescent Street 5/27

wakefield.ma.us
 4 days ago

Wakefield’s Public Works Water Department is currently performing emergency repairs to a water main on Crescent Street. Commuters should avoid the area, if possible. During this work, residents of Crescent Street and Crescent Hill may be partially or completely without water. Initially, when the water is turned back on, temporary discoloration may occur. Running the cold water for a short period of time will clear the service line.

www.wakefield.ma.us
