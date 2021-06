LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday reported 426 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and seven more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Saturday's update brings Kentucky to 342,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,705 Kentuckians. Of the deaths reported Saturday, two were linked to the state's ongoing audit of death certificates.