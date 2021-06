At time of writing, it really does appear that some powerful people flying into a pretty beach in Cornwall to have their picture taken with one another has somehow left a number of problems unsolved.The French president Emmanuel Macron is not stupid, so quite what he expects from having told Boris Johnson to stop lying is not clear. Johnson’s lies are not an unfortunate side effect of the government position. The lie is the position. It is only the lie that makes the unsolvable problem solved. There is no alternative but to ignore reality, pose for the G7 photo,...