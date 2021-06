The Disney Wish will bring more Disney stories and characters to life than ever before, and I am so excited for our guests to be immersed in classic Disney storytelling from the moment they step on board. One of those stories that our guests know and love is “Frozen,” and on the Disney Wish, your favorite characters from the kingdom of Arendelle will be featured in unique ways, from an all-new theatrical dining experience to “Frozen Fun” for kids in Disney’s Oceaneer Club.